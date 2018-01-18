St. Mary Parish public schools will re-open Friday

Thu, 01/18/2018 - 3:34pm zachary fitzgerald

All St. Mary Parish public schools and school board offices will re-open Friday, Superintendent Leonard Armato confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Students will report to school at the regularly scheduled time.

Schools had been closed Tuesday through Thursday due to issues associated with the frigid weather. Schools were also closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Public school officials had initially planned to re-open schools Thursday, but made the decision to remain closed Thursday due to widespread maintenance problems that resulted from unprecedented freezing temperatures.

