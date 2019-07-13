St. Mary Parish has curfew from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday

Sat, 07/13/2019 - 3:54pm

St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff has issued a parish-wide curfew from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The city of Morgan City will also be enforcing a mandatory curfew during the same time period. This curfew is set tonight due to the loss of electrical power and storm damages throughout the city. City departments will be accessing the damages and initiating repairs throughout the evening, weather permitting, said Marc Folse, city chief administrative officer.

