St. Mary Parish’s oldest resident dies

Dorothy Mae Dennis Guienze Butler, 107, of Franklin and the oldest resident of St. Mary Parish, died May 7 at Franklin Foundation Hospital, according to her obituary.

Butler was born March 16, 1911, in Glencoe. She was the youngest of three children. She lived to see six generations of her own family and had a career as a certified nursing assistant.

At age 17, she married Clarence Guienze and had two children with him. After Guienze’s death in 1974, she married Henry Butler in 1987.

Visitation will be observed Friday at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin from 8 a.m. until the beginning of the Fraternal Order of the Eastern Star services beginning at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of Butler’s life will begin at noon. Burial will follow funeral services in Franklin Cemetery.