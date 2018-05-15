St. Mary graduation rate still growing

St. Mary’s public school graduation rate for 2016-17 was 10 percentage points better than the state’s, and is growing more rapidly than the rest of Louisiana.

The rate for St. Mary last school year was 88.2 percent, compared to 78.1 percent for Louisiana, the district said.

St. Mary’s rate grew by 7.2 percentage points in the four years beginning 2013-14, while the state’s grew by 3.5 points.

“St. Mary Parish continues to increase graduation rates through the combination of administrators, guidance counselors, teachers, students and parents working together to exemplify excellence,” Superintendent Leonard Armato said in a news release. “St. Mary Parish will continue to set high expectations for our high school students to ensure that all students exit high school with a meaningful diploma that prepares them for future work and educational endeavors!”

The 2016-17 graduation rates for individual high schools compared to their 2013-14 rates:

--Berwick High, 93.1 percent, up from 89.8 percent four years ago.

--Centerville High, 89.1 percent, down 1.9 points.

--Franklin High, 82.7 percent, up from 72.5 percent.

--Morgan City High, 85.7 percent, up from 82.4.

--Patterson High, 91.2 percent, up from 84.5.

--West St. Mary, 89.2 percent, up from 69.3.