St. Mary Foundation will honor leaders, role models

The St. Mary Parish Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Acadiana, will recognize its 2017 St. Mary Parish Leaders in Philanthropy and the 2017 Role Models during its annual “Walk the Red Carpet” Gala on Saturday at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City.

Gail Poche’ Lippman and Alfred Sol Lippman, posthumously, have been named 2017 St. Mary Parish Leaders in Philanthropy for their outstanding contributions to their community

The 2017 St. Mary Parish Role Models are individuals or couples who live and work in St. Mary Parish. They work to make the community a better place through their support and charitable giving to the causes they care about.

Clint Judice

Agriculture

Clint Judice is the co-owner and manager of Northside Planting, a family sugarcane farm in Franklin. He is an active member of Church of the Assumption, where he is a coordinator of the perpetual adoration chapel, Eucharistic minister and volunteer with the R.C.I.A program. He is also an active member in the Cursillo movement, the Franklin Ultreya and the St John-Hanson school board. In his spare time, he coaches youth baseball.

Dominique Thomas

Arts

Dominique Thomas is the owner of Dominique’s Studio of Dance and Fitness, which she started 22 years ago with a focus on the dance disciplines of ballet, tap and jazz. She was the former artistic director for St. Mary Arts and Humanities Council, and a member of the Morgan City Main Street Board, where she spearheaded many events including the Christmas Festival and the Santa Paws Parade. She currently volunteers as the Central Catholic Cheer and Dance Team coach and has produced the Holy Cross Elementary Christmas play for the last three years.

Victoria Simoneaux

Business

Victoria Simoneaux is a financial advisor and partner with her father, Lyle Simoneaux, in Franklin. Currently, she serves as president of the Franklin Rotary Club and vice president of St. Mary Landmarks. She also serves on the Historic District Board, whose goal is to preserve Franklin’s historical significance and charm. She is involved in the Hanson-St. John’s Teacher Benefit Fund, an endowment fund to help provide funds to enhance teachers’ salaries for the Hanson-St. John Schools.

Claire Guarisco

Education

Claire Guarisco is the supervisor of Child Nutrition for St. Mary Parish Schools. She has served the St. Mary Parish School system for 25 years as a teacher, curriculum facilitator, assistant principal and principal. Claire was honored as the 2013 and 2015 St. Mary Parish Elementary Principal of the Year. She was recently asked to join the Southeast Dairy Association’s School Nutrition Advisory Council and supports her local church community in various roles including lector and Eucharistic Minister.

Drs. Jared and

Carla Thurston

Drs. Jared and Carla Thurston care for members of their community through their medical practices.

Carla Thurston was born and raised in Morgan City and practices as an internist with SLMA in Morgan City.

He owns Thurston Ophthalmology in Morgan City and practices as a general ophthalmologist and eye surgeon. They support various local charitable organizations and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Nakisha Singleton

Public Service/Volunteerism

Nakisha Singleton is the regional manager for Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living where she’s played a major role in developing statewide tobacco-free healthcare policy protocols.

She was the chair of the Louisiana Healthy Communities Coalition where she spent a decade researching the impacts of chronic disease. She is committed to leadership and youth development and has served as a youth mentor and volunteer in St. Mary Parish.

She is a graduate of Leadership St. Mary, a program of the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce.