St. Mary, Assumption deputies make meth arrests

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Methamphetamine continues to show up regularly in local law enforcement reports, including arrests this week in St. Mary and Assumption.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 complaints and made these arrests

—Mark Anthony Robin Jr., 36, Franklin, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday on six warrants for failure to appear on the following charges: operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, improper turn or failure to give required signal, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, false imprisonment, criminal neglect of family, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice (tampering with evidence) and possession of marijuana.

No bail has been set.

—Jonathan P. Stovall, 18, Franklin, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stovall was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Dong Van Tang, 52, Amelia, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of crimes against nature-aggravated. Tang was released on a $50,000 bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Jarret Cortez, 32, Vivian Street, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Wednesday on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, obstructing public passages, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.

As part of the parishwide Operation Take a Ride, narcotics agents developed information indicating that Cortez was involved in trafficking illegal drugs in the Assumption Parish area.

Agents developed probable cause to secure arrest warrants for Cortez.

On Wednesday, agents arrested Cortez in Bayou L’Ourse. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing. Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Christopher Williford Jr., 36, Francis Street, Amelia, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of cocaine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of Xanax and careless operation of a motor vehicle with crash.

About 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, the Berwick Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 90, where a vehicle struck the side of the bridge. Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Williford.

While speaking with Williford, officers detected signs of impairment. Williford performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.

Upon searching Williford’s person and vehicle, suspected cocaine, Xanax and hydrocodone pills were located. Williford was transported to the Berwick Police Department, where he provided a valid breath sample of .000G% BAC. Williford refused to give a urine or blood sample, and a search warrant was later obtained.

Williford was booked and remains incarcerated at the Berwick Police Department where he awaits a bond hearing.

—Aketa Francis, 28, Pacific Street, Berwick, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday on two Morgan City Police Department warrants for failure to appear on a charge of simple battery.

About 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Berwick Police Department made contact with Francis at her residence for an unrelated complaint. During this time, it was learned that Francis had active warrants through the Morgan City Police Department.

Francis was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department. Following the booking process, Francis was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for incarceration.

Morgan City

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Ricky Babineaux, 41, Chess Broussard Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear.

—Thomas Bond, 42, Mickle Creek Road, Houston, was arrested by the Henderson Police Department on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics and obstruction of justice.

—Felton Brown, 45, Dorset Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear and charges of domestic abuse battery, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and simple criminal damage to property.

—Jairus Chevalier, 20, Cypress Garden, St. Martinville, warrants for failure to appear and charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

—Shane Courville, 53, Helen Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Wednesday by the St. Martinville Police Department on charges of resisting a police officer with force or violence and battery of a police officer.

—Hanna Edwards, 28, Poppy Drive, Moss Point, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday on charges of unauthorized use of a movable and a warrant for failure to appear.

—Daquandrick Etienne, 21, Paul Joseph Road, St. Martinville, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Jeremy Guillory, 29, Main Highway, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace (drunkenness) and resisting an officer.