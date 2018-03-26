St. Mary AARP scholarships available

The St. Mary AARP 2018 Scholarship program is now underway. St. Mary AARP awards a $1,000 scholarship each year to two deserving graduates of a St. Mary Parish high school. One of the eligibility requirements is the parent(s), grandparent(s), great-grandparent(s) or guardian of the applicant must be a current member of St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435.

Scholarship applications may be obtained at any St. Mary Parish high school or at the St. Mary AARP office at 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City. Applications mailed in must be postmarked no later than April 16.