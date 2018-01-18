St. Martin Parish schools to stay closed Friday

St. Martin Parish public schools, including Stephensville Elementary, will stay closed Friday due to broken water lines at various schools and low water pressure, Superintendent Lottie Beebe said in an email.

Students, teachers, instructional aides, school secretaries, food services employees and bus operators/attendants will not report to school Friday, Beebe said.

Central office staff consisting of clerical and supervisory employees, all principals and assistant principals, all custodians and maintenance personnel will report to work Friday to ensure the schools are operable Monday, she said.