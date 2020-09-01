St. Martin officials seek reports of hurricane damage

ST. MARTINVILLE — Any St. Martin Parish residents or business owners who suffered damages as a result of Hurricane Laura are asked to report it to the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness as soon as possible.

“We would like to stress the vital importance of reporting any and all damages sustained to homes and businesses,” the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“You are not only helping yourself, but also your neighbors to receive assistance from FEMA."

In order to determine if St. Martin Parish will qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, those who sustained storm damage should contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Office at 337-394-2808 or at ohsep@stmartinsheriff.org.

When contacting the office, the following information should be given:

1. Name and Address.

2. Contact Information (phone and email).

3. Pictures of all damages.

4.What damage was sustained to the home or business.

5. Whether you own or rent the property.

6. Whether or not you have homeowners or business insurance coverage.

The EOC Call Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to accept calls.