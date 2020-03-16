Article Image Alt Text

Special School Board meeting Tuesday to discuss emergency powers

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:43pm

The St. Mary School Board will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday to talk about emergency powers related to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The board will meet at the Central Office Complex in Centerville.

On the agenda:

—A resolution declaring a state of emergency in accordance with the emergency declaration by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

—The board will consider and take action on possible emergency powers for Superintendent Teresa Bagwell.

—The board will consider changes to the school calendar and possible make-up days.

