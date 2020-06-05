South central La. prediction: 4-6 inches of rain, 30-60% chance of tropical storm wind

South central Louisiana is expected to receive 4-6 inches of rain Sunday and Monday, one reason that flooding is the major concern for meteorologists watching Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph and a 2- to 4-foot storm surge are also in the forecast for this region, National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Erickson said Friday morning.

His report:

Cristobal is now moving north. It will be moving out over the Gulf of Mexico tonight through the weekend as a tropical storm, with a landfall in south central Louisiana late Sunday night.

"Flooding is our top concern – from both storm surge and rainfall - in parts of south central Louisiana Sunday and Monday," Erikson said. "We are expecting four to six inches of rain, with locally higher amounts. Tides are already running a foot above normal, and will rise further late this weekend."

Winds will be tropical storm force in parts of south central Louisiana. Expect scattered power outages Sunday and Monday.

Here are some breakdown numbers:

--Rainfall: southeast Texas 1-2 inches, southwest Louisiana 2-4 inches, central Louisiana 2-4 inches, south central Louisiana 4-6 inches..

-

-Storm Surge: 2-4 ft AGL in lower parts of Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary parishes.

--Tropical Storm Wind Probabilities: southeast Texas 10-20%, southwest Louisiana 20-40%, central Louisiana 20-30%, south central Louisiana 30-60%.