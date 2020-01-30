Article Image Alt Text

Sons of the American Revolution

Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:04pm

The 2019 winter meeting of the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Society of Sons of the American Revolution in Lake Charles approved the establishment of the Atchafalaya Chapter. This SAR chapter will consist of members in Morgan City, Houma, Thibodaux and areas surrounding these municipalities. David Solar and others have been working for the last couple of years to start such a chapter and were very pleased with the decision. There will be an organizational meeting for the new chapter in February. For more information, visit the SAR website at www.sar.org. Shown from left are Dr. Carroll Falcon, Bradley Hayes, state president, and Solar.

