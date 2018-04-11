Songwriters festival marks second year in Morgan City

For the second year, songwriters are showcasing their craft in Morgan City with a festival that features a conference and performances by artists in multiple musical genres.

Road to 3rd Street - Songs On The Bayou Songwriters Festival kicked off last week in conjunction with the Cypress Sawmill Festival near Patterson.

The festival features songwriters from multiple genres, including country, blues, Cajun, zydeco, outlaw country and Americana, and is presented by D.a.T. SaUcE and Last Honky Tonk Music Series.

The inaugural Road to 3rd Street Songwriters Festival was held in 2017. Organizers named the festival after 3rd Street Songwriters Festival in Baton Rouge and hope to grow the Morgan City festival each year.

Admission is free to all performances except headliner concerts Friday and Saturday.

“We’re making this a music city,” Festival Director Brigitte London said.

London, a songwriter herself, also runs Last Honky Tonk Music Series, which has events nationwide. Last year, London said the aim of the festival is to build a “music business community” in Morgan City.

A music business conference will be held from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. All workshops Wednesday are free, and there will be one free copyright workshop to start Thursday. All other workshops Thursday are $20 each.

Then, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Hampton Inn & Suites will host a free workshop on the future of women in music.

A Fais Do Do and Cajun Cookout will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lake End Park in Morgan City. Admission is free and food is also free. There will be a cash bar.

A Swamp Pop Party with Cliff Hillebran will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lake End Park. Admission is also free to the party, which will have free food and a cash bar.

Visiting songwriters will also be able to attend songwriting retreats at multiple locations in the area.

Twelve different venues in the Morgan City area will host songwriter performances Friday and Saturday.

Admission is free to 10 of those venues including A.J.’s 2nd Street Pub, Atchafalaya Café, Bay City Bistro, Bourbon’s, Daiquiris & Co., El Toro, The Galley, Mama G’s, Tampicos, Latin Corner and Mosquito Bar. Performances will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday.

Also Friday, the downtown Morgan City springtime music series, Rhythms on the River, will feature Don Rich at 6:30 p.m. on Front Street outside of Café Jo Jo’s, which organizes Rhythms on the River.

Friday’s headlining concert will start at 9:30 p.m. Friday at NicoBella in Morgan City. Country singer Ray Scott and outlaw country singer Billy Don Burns will perform during the event. Seating is limited and tickets are $25 each.

Another headlining event, Songs on the Bayou Extravaganza, featuring 30 national songwriters, will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. General admission tickets are $10 and front preferred seating tickets are $25. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

The songwriters festival will end Sunday with Last Honky Tonk Fest from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Gros’ Marina on Four Mile Bayou. An after party will follow from 5-8 p.m. at Mosquito Bar on East Stephensville Road.

For more information on the festival, visit the Road to 3rd Street - Songs On The Bayou Songwriters Festival page on Facebook.