Sadie McClendon, a 10-year-old country and bluegrass musician from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, plays a song Saturday at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium during Songs on the Bayou Extravaganza as part of Road to 3rd Street - Songs on the Bayou Songwriters Festival. At right is songwriter Jordan Rainer. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Country singer Ray Scott performs during Friday’s headlining concert at NicoBella in Morgan City as part of Road to 3rd Street - Songs On The Bayou Songwriters Festival. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Songs on the bayou
Road to 3rd Street - Songs on the Bayou Songwriters Festival took place Wednesday through Sunday at multiple venues in the Morgan City area and featured performances by artists in different musical genres.