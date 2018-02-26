Something new for the Eagle Expo

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

The annual Eagle Expo, St. Mary's time in the national birdwatching spotlight, was conducted at spots around the Tri-City area Thursday through Saturday, connecting people with bald eagles in their natural habitat. There was something new this year: a Water & Nature Expo, which focused on outdoor recreation, at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. In the top photo, Brian Pember of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service shows Kortney Hillen one of the turtles on the display at the expo. Middle: Curtis Walker of the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program talks about efforts to reverse land loss. Bottom: Young Memorial, home of a Marine Safety Center, exhibited diving equipment.