Social media photos lead to Belle River man's arrest

A Belle River man has been arrested on an indecent behavior charge after Morgan City police found sexually explicit photos he allegedly sent to a juvenile runaway, Police Chief James Blair said.

—Hunter M. Breaux, 23, of Renee Street in Belle River, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Monday and booked on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Morgan City detectives learned during the course of an investigation into the runaway’s case that Breaux may have known the juvenile’s whereabouts, Blair said. Search warrants on the juvenile’s social media accounts turned up sexually explicit pictures of Breaux and the juvenile that Breaux sent to the juvenile, Blair said.

During interviews, Breaux allegedly admitted to his involvement with the juvenile, which occurred outside the Morgan City Police Department’s jurisdiction, Blair said.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation, and warrants were prepared for Breaux’s arrest. Breaux was booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated. The investigation continues.

Blair also reported the following arrests:

—Milton B. Green Jr., 31, of Willow St. in Franklin, was arrested at 7:04 a.m. Monday on a warrant alleging possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic marijuana).

Green was located and arrested in the area of La. 70 on an active arrest warrant held by the Morgan City Police. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted by patrol officers May 10, when officers responded to the area of La. 70 in regard to a removal of a subject. Officers arrived and Green was identified.

According to reports, Green was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, Blair said. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Green’s arrest. Green was transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Robert Norris, 28, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Monday on charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace.

—Jessica L. Fears, 33, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Monday on charges of domestic abuse-aggravated assault and disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to a residence in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Norris and Fears were identified. According to reports, Norris and Fears were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated, Blair said. Allegedly, Norris committed a battery on Fears. Fears also allegedly threatened Norris with a knife during the altercation.

The duo was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail, where they were booked and incarcerated.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests in St. Mary Parish’s east end:

—Cory Chapman, 53, of Verdun Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Monday on a theft charge.

—Angela Campbell, 54, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. Monday on a theft charge.

Deputies investigated a complaint of shoplifting at a store on La. 182 in Amelia. Deputies learned from store personnel that two subjects left the business without paying for several items. Deputies and Morgan City police identified the suspects as Campbell and Chapman, Anslum said. Deputies located Chapman at a residence in Siracusa and Campbell at a location in Morgan City. Following the investigation, Campbell and Chapman were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

—Breanna Hillebran, 19, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8 p.m. Monday on a warrant for battery of a dating partner, disturbing the peace, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and criminal damage to property.

The warrant was issued following an investigation into a complaint of a domestic battery at a residence in Bayou Vista. The deputy collected evidence that Hillebran entered the residence without permission, began yelling and then struck the female victim, Anslum said. Hillebran was located at a business in Morgan City on the warrant and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Hillebran was released on $1,000 bail.

—Ashlyn Rock, 18, of Lia Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. Monday on charges of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone) and driving on roadway laned for traffic (violation).

—Aaron Ross, 22, of Lia Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of THC wax, and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.

—Codie Adams, 19, of Kellie Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of Schedule I drugs.

Narcotics detectives working in the Centerville and Ricohoc area observed a vehicle driving onto the shoulder of U.S. 90. Detectives conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Rock, and the two passengers were identified as Ross and Adams, Anslum said. Detectives smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the car and received consent to search the vehicle. Detectives located marijuana, THC wax and cigar wrappings in the vehicle, Anslum said.

They also located over a dozen hydrocodone pills in Rock’s purse. As the investigation progressed, detectives also located $780 in cash on Ross and collected evidence that Ross sold the illegal drugs, Anslum said. Adams was released on a summons to appear in court July 11. Rock and Ross were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and later released on bond.

—Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

—Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.