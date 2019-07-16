SNAP replacement benefits available

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has authorized Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program replacement benefits if there is a household misfortune due to Tropical Storm Barry and the household lost food purchased with SNAP benefits, according to the DCFS website.

If the household misfortune is food loss due to a power outage, the power must have been out for a minimum of 24 hours. DCFS works with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to obtain reports of specific areas of power outages.

To be eligible for replacement SNAP benefits for food lost as a result of Tropical Barry, you must have received SNAP benefits in June 2019.

To apply for replace ment benefits, the SNAP household must report the destruction or loss of food verbally or in writing to DCFS within 10 calendar days of the household misfortune and must fill out, sign and return a SNAP 38 Form within 10 days of reporting the loss.

Mail the form to the DCFS Document Processing Center at DPC, P.O. Box 260031, Baton Rouge, LA 70826.

Forms are available at the website or at the nearest Economic Stability office.

Anyone unable to travel to a DCFS office due to age, handicap or travel distance, or are unable to appoint an authorized representative, a DCFS worker will mail the form to you.

The value of the re-placement benefit shall be an amount equal to the value of the lost food purchased with SNAP benefits, up to the maximum of one month of the household’s SNAP bene-fits. If eligible, the re-placement benefits are added to the SNAP household’s regular EBT card.

If eligible for replacement benefits, recipients will receive them on their EBT card within 10 days of reporting the loss or within two days of DCFS receiving the signed form (SNAP 38 Form), whichever is later. If the signed SNAP 38 form is the only report of your loss that DCFS receives, then benefits would be loaded on your card within 10 days of receipt of the form.

For more information visit the DCFS site at http://dcfs.louisiana.gov.