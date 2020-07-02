Smith takes oath for full term as sheriff

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise W. Smith was sworn in Wednesday to begin his first full elected term. \ Smith, surrounded by deputies and employees of the SMPSO, family and friends was sworn in by Assistant District Attorney Tony Saleme at the St. Mary Courthouse in Franklin.

Smith was first elected in December 2018 when he defeated Scott Anslum in the runoff of a special election. Smith served as elected interim sheriff from December of 2018 and won the 2019 election in November against challengers Todd Pellerin and Frank "Boo" Grizzafi. July 1, marks the first day of his full four-year term as Sheriff.

Smith's office said his interim term was characterized by upgrades to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center facility, as well as changes to the operations at the LEC, acquisition of much-needed units for patrol, expansion of the K9 division from one to give K9s and handlers, re-establishment of the criminal exchange program with nearby agencies, and fiscal responsibility.