SLCC Students of the Month

South Louisiana Community College’s WorkReady U Program at Young Memorial in Morgan City announces that Brandy Hebert is the February Student of the Month.

In a press release, the school said Hebert exemplifies what it means to be a scholar. While working on her high school equivalency, she is also attending college courses on our campus. Hebert he also volunteers to tutor others in her free time.

The English Language Acquisition February Student of the Month is Lucia Nievas.

Nievas attends both level one and level two ELA classes daily. Lucia completes her homework, participates in class, and assists other students, the school said.

South Louisiana Community College’s WorkReady U Adult Education class in Franklin named Trentin Legnon the Student of the Month.

Legnon started our class in January, and he has never missed a class. In fact, he even stays an extra hour each day. He is very motivated to gain his high school equivalency diploma in which he only has one more subject to conquer.

Adult Education and English Language Acquisition registrations are held at 900 Youngs Road, Morgan City, 8-11 a.m. Mondays for day classes. Adult Education night class registration is 5-8 p.m. every Monday. English Language Acquisition night class registration is held at J. S. Aucoin Elementary, 739 Julia St., Amelia, 5-8 p.m. Mondays.

Adult Education registration is also held at 1013 Perret St., Franklin 8-11 a.m. Mondays

Bring a state or federal picture ID and a Social Security card, and plan to stay for testing. Call 985-380-2957 or 337-828-1171 for more information.