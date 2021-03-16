Signs (and Calvin the Egret) welcome people to neighborhoods

Auburn and Lakeside subdivisions are the latest neighborhoods to be identified as per the recommendation of the Urban Land Institute to increase neighborhood pride and upkeep.

With a plan in place, each neighborhood has a volunteer committee to gather funds and to design an emblem representing their individual neighborhood.

Auburn residents agreed upon a bicycle, designed by resident Christine Myers, because of its vicinity to the city’s bike trail. It welcomes you into the neighborhood on the Amber Street side.

Calvin the Egret, a bird sighted often and named by its Lakeside residents, was chosen as their sign’s emblem. Calvin is depicted as standing in a puddle of Lake Palourde water and can be seen on both the Roderick and Justa Street sign entrances.

Auburn and Lakeside committee members thanked everyone who donated money and to those who helped in securing the placement and implementation of the signs. Extra project funds allowed for landscaping and solar lightening for sign enhancement.

These signs join the already identified neighborhoods of Marquis Manor and Cypress Gardens. For further information on neighborhood signage you may reach out to St. Mary Excel through a Facebook message or call Laura Dozar, signage chairperson, at 985-385-2983 to be guided in the process.

A special thank you goes to the following:

Lakeside neighborhood signage committee members Karen Laughlin, Gloria Canova, Christie Dragna, Kim Landry, Tim and Andrea Matte and Dan Duplantis; Auburn committee members Marie Minton, Christine Myers and Catherine Holcomb; St. Mary Excel members Monica Mancuso and Dozar; City of Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna; Assistant Supervisor of Public Works Kelly Liner; Administrative Assistant Rhonda Comeaux; Hellenic LLC VP Dean Duplantis; St. Mary Levee District Exec. Director Tim Matte and Operations Manager Michael Brocato. Donations for cost of Lakeside signs Christie Dragna and Thane Aucoin and cost of landscaping and lighting provided by donations from neighbor residents.

Signs are purchased from Elite Graphics and landscaping and lighting from Sam’s Lawn Care (Sam Allen).