Shrimp & Petroleum Festival announces music lineup

Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival organizers have released the music lineup for this year’s event, slated for Sept. 1-4.

The lineup:

Friday

6-8:30 p.m. Kyle Wilson

9-10 p.m. Krossfyre

Saturday

1:30-3:30 p.m. TK Hulin

4-6 p.m. Ross Grisham Band

6:30-8:30 p.m. Travis Thibodaux

9-11 p.m. Category 6

Sunday

1:30-3:30 p.m. Waylon Thibodeaux

4-6 p.m. Snapper and the Fishsticks

6:30-8:45 p.m. Jaryd Lane

9:30-11 p.m. After 8

Monday

12:30-1:30 p.m. KQKI Country Showdown winner

2-3 p.m. Jus Cuz

3:30-4:30 p.m. Cliff Hillebran

4-6 p.m. South 70

6:30-7 p.m. Déjà vu