Shrimp and Petroleum Festival wins awards

Morgan City's Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival brought home three awards and a scholarship from the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals event Feb. 8 in Baton Rouge. At bottom left, Festival Director Hailee Thomas holds the award for Best Poster. To her left, board Chairman Charlie Solar holds the award he won as Best Volunteer. And to Solar's left, board member Nathalie Weber holds the award for Best Pin or Button. The young man at center in the gray shirt is Taylor Blanchard, who received an association scholarship. His mother, Stephanie Blanchard, is behind him, and behind her is the recipient's father, Bryan Blanchard. Also present were members of the festival board and organization: Bill Cefalu, Lou Tamporello, Ryan Yager, Peggy Acosta, Bobby Dufrene, Claire Reiners, Mary Gilday, David Fuhrer and Kindra Solar.