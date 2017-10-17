Submitted Photo

The board of Community Concert Association of Morgan City met recently with Mark Ross, regional representative of the Live on Stage booking company, and chose five artist groups for the 2018-2019 concert season. Several board members previewed the slate of artists at the annual LOS Artists Showcase Conference in Nashville in August. The board meeting was held at the home of President Floyd Cloutier. Attending were, from left: Harry Porter, Doylene Porter, Linda Cooke, G. Gordon Smith, Vince Bernard, Cloutier, Ross, George Ramirez, Suzanne Wiltz, Terri DiMatteo and Geri Bourgeois. Not pictured but attending were Deborah Price, Juanita LaGard, Nell Lamury and Dr. Mary Ellon Allen.