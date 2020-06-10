Shot at floor wounded four people; Patterson woman arrested

A Patterson woman accused of a shooting that caused minor injuries to four people was arrested Wednes-day, according to St. Mary Sheriff Blaise Smith’s office.

Rosalyn Marie Collins, 27, Live Oak Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. for negligent injuring and illegal discharge of a firearm, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal damage to property and trespassing.

About 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a victim who was injured by a gunshot. Deputies made contact with a victim who stated that a woman, later identified as Collins, came to her house saying she needed help and needed to get inside her home.

The homeowner allowed Collins to use a phone to call for help. While at the residence, a gun that Collins had in her possession discharged into the floor and injured three juveniles and the homeowner, the Sheriff’s Office said.

They were treated for minor injuries. Collins was located and arrested. No bail has been set.