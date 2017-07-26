Shoe box 'radios' will be part of Lighthouse event

Here’s an opportunity that’s fun for the whole family.

Just decorate a shoe box to look like a radio. It can be any style, model or era radio such as one that might be seen on an old rerun of "The Waltons," or a jambox or boombox or even an old transistor radio.

This family contest is part of the annual ham radio event 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Lighthouse Park in Berwick.

Officially known as the International Lighthouse/Lightship Weekend, this event is now in its fourth year locally.

The event features ham radio operators making radio contact with other lighthouses around the world. Communications will be amplified for participants to hear. Each radio contact will include a description of the Berwick Lighthouse and surrounding area.

To complement the event, organizers are offering a fantastic family contest that can involve the entire family. Entries should be made from any size shoebox (but not larger than a cowboy boot box).

Decorations are unlimited. The radio has to simply look like a radio, not actually operate. Entries must be brought to the event 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 19.

Winners will be announced at 2 p.m., but winners need not be present.

Prizes have been donated by Charlie’s Lanes, Lake Cinema; Noah’s Adventures Putt-Putt and Shoney’s.