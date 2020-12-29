Sheriff's Office releases photos of armed robbery suspect

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith is asking for the public's help in an investigation into a Dec. 19 robbery in Amelia.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a deputy responded to a business in Amelia in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect entered the business and produced a small semi-automatic handgun. No one was injured in the incident, but the suspect left the business with merchandise and cash totaling over $5,000. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants, a disposable face mask and a backpack with gray and blue accent colors.

The public is advised that to contact the SMPSO at 337-828-1960 with information about this robbery, or send a tip on our website at www.stmaryso.com All calls and tips are held in confidence.