Sheriff's Office makes heroin possession arrests

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

St. Mary deputies made two arrests on heroin possession charges this week and another for the opioid painkiller fentanyl, according to police reports.

Elsewhere, Assumption deputies made an arrest in the theft of a boat and trailer in Belle River.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 33 complaints and made these arrests:

—Kacie Elizabeth Smith, 26, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper display of license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice (tampering) and possession of heroin.

Smith also held an active warrant through the Morgan City Police Department for the charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

No bail has been set.

—Leah Renee Bourgeois, 44, Patterson, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday by the Narcotics Section on charges of no license plate, possession of fentanyl and possession of Xanax.

Bourgeois also held an active warrant for the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail has been set.

—Chase Bertrand, 35, Patterson, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of heroin and possession of Xanax.

Bertrand also held an active warrant for direct contempt (failure to appear), careless operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to honor a written promise to appear.

No bail has been set.

—Slevin Gutierrez-Zelaya, 40, Marrero, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Monday on charges of turning movements and signals required, driving while intoxicated (third offense), and operating a vehicle while under suspension. No bail has been set.

—Jonathan Paul Stovall, 18, Franklin, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stovall was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Dontrell Damone Colbert, 25, Baldwin, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday on a Baldwin Police Department complaint warrant for resisting an officer by flight and illegal tint. Colbert was released on a summons to appear June 28.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Lionel A. Duncan, 31, Thibodeaux, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and improper lane usage.

About 10:14 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Berwick Police Department observed a vehicle traveling on La. 182 swerving and crossed the fog line several times. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Duncan.

During the course of the traffic stop, officers detected that Duncan was acting in a nervous manner, so a K-9 from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to assist.

Officers were advised that K-9 Jace alerted on the vehicle and a search was conducted. During the search of Duncan’s vehicle, a semiautomatic handgun was located.

Because Duncan had been convicted of a felony, he was placed under arrest and transported to Berwick jail. He was booked on the charges and is currently incarcerated waiting for bond to be set.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 39 calls for service and made these arrests beginning Monday:

—Seth Michael Williams, 41, Lewis Street, Jeanerette, was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Monday on a warrant for battery of a dating partner.

—Carlos Snazo Martinez, 30, Roderick Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Monday on charges of tail lamps and driver must be licensed.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department responded to nine complaints in 24 hours and made this arrest:

—Joseph Thibodeaux, 23, West Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Monday on warrants for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespassing and possession of Schedule II narcotics.

Thibodeaux was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—David John Hebert, 36, Belle River Road, Pierre Part, was arrested Sunday on charges of on felony theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and taking contraband into a penal institution.

Deputies responded after a boat, trailer and motor were reported stolen from a storage lot in Belle River between March 3 and March 6.

During the course of the investigation, Hebert was identified as a suspect and deputies began to actually search for him.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies observed a pickup truck in the Brusly St. Vincent area towing a boat similar to the boat that had been reported stolen.

The truck was stopped and the driver was identified as Hebert.

While interviewing Hebert, deputies noted a .22-caliber rifle on the rear seat of his pickup truck. Deputies were made aware by communications that Hebert was a prior convicted felon.

Hebert was placed under arrest for firearms violations. The boat, motor and trailer were determined to be the stolen vessel.

Once at the detention facility, corrections officers located quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine in David Hebert’s possession.

Hebert was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility with a bond set at $32,500.

—James I. Johnson, 47, Leacham Drive, Boyce, was arrested Sunday on a charge of felony theft of an automobile.

The charge was connected to a Sunday afternoon incident near Brusly St. Martin.

Deputies were dispatched to the area on Sunday and made contact with the complainant. The complaint centered around Johnson, who was one of three individuals who was in the area to conduct a service call from a repair company. The complainant advised that shortly after arriving on the job, Johnson left in the pickup truck in question and never returned. Johnson did not have permission to use the truck.

Deputies directed the communications division to issue a bulletin referencing the stolen truck.

Later on Sunday, St. Martin Parish deputies observed a pickup truck rolling on a blown out tire and conducted a stop of the vehicle.

Johnson was the driver, and the pickup truck was the same vehicle reported stolen in Assumption Parish earlier.

Johnson was transported back to Assumption Parish where he was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Melissa Franks, 38, Coteau Holmes Highway, St. Martinville, was arrested Monday on a charge of child endangerment-domestic abuse.

—Timothy King, 33, Carlin Street, Lafayette, was arrested Monday by the FBI and held for the U.S. Marshals Service.

—Pancho Perez, 38, Leed Champagne Road, St. Martinville, was arrested Monday on charges of notification of sex offender and child predators.

—Jermain Sam, 36, Kennedy Drive, Arnaudville, violation of a protective order, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure and theft of a motor vehicle.

—Navin Sam, 24, Antione, Lafayette, was arrested by the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office on a charge of simple arson.