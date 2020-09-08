Sheriff's Office: La. 182 open again near Tournament Boulevard

UPDATE: At 3:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office said La. 182 is open again.

Original story:

St. Mary deputies are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on La. 182 near Tournament Boulevard in Berwick. La. 182 is shut down at this time as of 2:13 p.m. Tuesday.

.

State police are en route to the scene. The highway is expected to be blocked for a while.

.

Motorists are advised to take another route until the roadway is opened.