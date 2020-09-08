Sheriff's Office: La. 182 open again near Tournament Boulevard

Tue, 09/08/2020 - 2:23pm

UPDATE: At 3:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office said La. 182 is open again.

Original story:

St. Mary deputies are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on La. 182 near Tournament Boulevard in Berwick. La. 182 is shut down at this time as of 2:13 p.m. Tuesday.
.
State police are en route to the scene. The highway is expected to be blocked for a while.
.
Motorists are advised to take another route until the roadway is opened.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020