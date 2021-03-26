Sheriff's Office investigates shooting death in Patterson area

A Lafourche Parish man was shot to death Thursday night in the Patterson area, and Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the homicide.

The Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Keiondri Onell Allridge, 21, of the Thibodaux area.

Sheriff Blaise Smith deputies answered a shots-fired call about 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the Zenor Road area near the Bayou Teche and Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport, and another call about a possibly wounded man at the Patterson Truck Stop, 1902 U.S. 90.

At the truck stop, deputies made contact with a vehicle and three people. One of them was Allridge. He was later pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, Smith said. No further information is available at this time.

