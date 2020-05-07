Sheriff's Office arrests three on drug-related charges

Staff Report

Three arrests on drug-related charges were among the five made by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Ty Joseph Chauvin, 22, Chauvin Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Chauvin was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Jeremy Lee Housley, 38, Lacy Street, Franklin, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of for possession of drug paraphernalia. Housley was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Tylan Trevon Gray, 19, Pine Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Gray was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Joshua James Folks, 42, Lacy Street, Franklin, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of expired or no inspection sticker, driving under suspension and switched license plate/stolen license plate. Folks was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Stephen Edward Taylor, 36, Teche Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property-simple. No bail has been set.