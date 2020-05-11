Sheriff: Two arrests in theft investigations

Staff Report

Two men have been arrested in a theft investigation, and property has been recovered, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Terrell Trey Charles, 21, Martin Luther King, Charenton, was arrested at 9:34 pm. Thursday on charges of theft of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting arrest or officer.

—Brennin Ray Schouest, 21, La. 319, Cypremort Point, was arrested on at 9:34 p.m. Thursday on the charges of criminal damage to property, theft of a firearm and theft.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence on La. 319 in Cypremort Point in reference to the theft of two dirt bikes. Later in the evening, the deputies responded to another residence on La. 319 in Cypremort Point in reference to the theft of a firearm.

During the investigation, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that the suspect was Schouest, who was identified on surveillance footage by the victims. Schouest, who was temporarily living with the victims, entered the victim’s locked bedroom while they were out of the home and took a firearm and ammunition.

He then went to another relative’s home nearby and took possession of two dirt bikes.

Detectives made contact with Schouest as the investigation progressed. The dirt bikes were recovered and in-formation was gained from Schouest as an additional suspect was developed in the case.

Schouest told detectives that he later traveled to the home of Charles in order to purchase marijuana. While at the residence, Charles saw the gun in Schouest’s vehicle and took it. When Schouest attempted to get the weapon back, Charles told him to leave the residence or he would shoot.

Deputies and officers from the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department went to the home of Charles where they made contact with him. Charles attempted to flee from the officers but was apprehended. The firearm was also recovered at Charles’ residence.

Detectives obtained warrants for Schouest and Charles, and both were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set for Schouest at $10,000. Bail was set for Charles at $25,000.

Morgan City Chief James F. Blair reports these arrests:

—Neil Reynolds, 39, Tower Tank Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace-intoxicated, resisting an officer and battery on an officer.

Officers were called to the area of Tupelo Street and Levee Road about an intoxicated individual causing a disturbance. They came into contact with Neil Reynolds. When officers went to place Reynold under arrest, he struck the officer and fled on foot.

Officers were able to take Reynolds into custody. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jasmine Cardell Roberson, 29, Raymond Street, Opelousas, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Thursday on charges of domestic abuse battery strangulation and first-offense possession of marijuana.

Officers were called to the area of Wren Street for a domestic disturbance. They leaned Roberson had committed a battery on his domestic partner by choking the victim.

While officers were placing Roberson under arrest, they located suspected marijuana in his possession. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Daniel Elliot, 20 La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass, disturbing the peace-intoxication, theft under $1,000 and simple burglary.

Officers were called to a Franklin Street residence for a theft complaint. They learned from the victim their bicycle was just stolen from their residence. The incident was captured on their home security surveillance system.

Officers reviewing the surveillance footage were able to identify the suspect as Elliot. Officers located Elliot in the area of Franklin and Maple Street riding the stolen bicycle. While officers were speaking to Elliot he admitted to entering the homeowner’s property and stealing the bicycle. During the arrest, officers discovered Elliot had other suspected stolen property in his possession.

The officer was able to locate the owner of the property and verify the items had just been stolen from their residence. Elliot was additionally charged and booked into the Morgan City Police Department.