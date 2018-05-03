Sheriff: Suspected marijuana dealer contacted detective

Staff Report

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum is thanking the Bayou Vista community for its help in arresting a man accused of trying to sell marijuana to a detective.

—Keith Tillman Jr., 21, of Little Flower Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), attempted distribution of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone), possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anslum said that through proactive policing efforts in the Bayou Vista community, the detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit developed information that Tillman was selling drugs in the area. During the subsequent investigation, Tillman unknowingly contacted the detective offering to sell him marijuana, the sheriff said,.

The detective continued the investigation and arranged to meet Tillman on the corner of U.S. 90 and Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista. Narcotics detectives surveilled the area and located Tillman in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business. Tillman was detained pending further investigation.

While speaking with Tillman, detectives received consent to search the vehicle and his person. Detectives located marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale, the sheriff said.

The drugs were located within 2,000 feet of a church.

Continuing the investigation, detectives located marijuana at Tillman’s residence and collected evidence that Tillman was selling the illegal substance, Anslum said.

Tillman was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Anslum reported the following arrests in the parish’s east end:

—Shawn Ramagos, 28, of Ramos Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Deputies responding to a call for service regarding a disturbance at a residence in Siracusaville made contact with Ramagos and located the active warrant for his arrest. Ramagos was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

—Shane Granger, 30, of Chetta Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, no vehicle insurance, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and signaling required. A deputy working in the Amelia area made contact with Granger and located the active warrant for his arrest. Granger was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

—Jarrett Francis, 29, of Racetrack Lane in Rayne, was arrested at 6 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and operating a vehicle without proper equipment. Francis turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Francis was released on a $1,000 bond.

—Tawanna Thomas, 39, of St. Joseph Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Monday on a warrant for theft.

On April 18, Narcotics Section detective began an investigation into the theft of prescription pills from a pharmacy in Bayou Vista by an employee. The detective gathered evidence that Thomas changed inventory data and stole thousands of oxycodone and hydrocodone pills valued at over $12,000 from the business over the last year, Anslum said.

A warrant was issued for Thomas’ arrest. Thomas was located on the warrant at a residence on St. Joseph Lane in Franklin and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Thomas was later transported to another jail facility for housing.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported the following arrests:

—Frank D. Peavy, 46, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday on the charges of entry or remaining in places where forbidden and resisting an officer, and on a warrant for probation violation.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Louisa Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Peavy was identified.

Peavy was removed from the residence and instructed not to return. Later that morning, officers responded back to the residence in regard to Peavy returning, Blair said. Officers arrived when Peavy was arrested. According to reports, Peavy resisted officers while being taken into custody. Peavy was also found to hold an active arrest warrant through the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Peavy was transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Christine A. Hughes, 34, of Hamm Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear to pay a fine Jan. 9 and for arraignment Feb. 27.

Hughes was located and arrested in the area of Onstead Street on active arrest warrants held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court.

Hughes was transported to the Morgan City Jail where she was booked and incarcerated.

—April L. Aucoin, 38, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear to pay fines on May 30 (three counts), June 27 (three counts) and July 28.

Aucoin was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on active arrest warrants held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Aucoin was booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated.