Sheriff: Sex offender didn't register

An Amelia man was arrested Thursday on warrants alleging failure to register as a sex offender, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Rutherford Jones, 54, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Thursday on two warrants on the charges of failure to register as a sex offender, theft and criminal trespass. No bail has been set.

Smith said that over the 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 33 complaints and reports the following arrests:

—Melvin Jackson, 48, La. 668, Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of speeding and on an Iberia Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of fail to return leased movable. Jackson was transferred to another agency.

—Danielle Nicole Johnson, Dalbor Street, Jeanerette, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was released on a $1,500 bond.

—Gerald Tramond Sophus, 30, Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Thursday on charges possession of marijuana and driving under suspension. Sophus was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Vilma Tamileth Cortez, 31, Lakeview Drive, Amelia, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Cortez was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Tremel Oshae Jones, 26, Grizzaffi Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Thursday on charges of for improper lane usage and driving under suspension, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension, careless operation and improper lane usage. Jones was released on his own recognizance.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard reported no arrests.