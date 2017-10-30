Sheriff praised for dedication, versatility

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert is being praised for dedication and versatility after he announced that he will retire in January.

Effective Jan. 8, Criminal Chief Deputy Sheriff Scott Anslum will assume the office of sheriff.

Hebert has served as sheriff since 2011 and has served in law enforcement for 34 ½ years.

“He was great,” said Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle, who ran for election against Hebert in 2011. “ I had no problem with the sheriff. …

“I’m sorry that he is leaving before the end of his term. However, my prayers are with him and his family.”

Former Sheriff David Naquin noted that Hebert worked in the office’s detectives, corrections and narcotics division.

“He kind of did it all, which I think went a long way toward him winning the sheriff’s race …,” Naquin said. “And we just wish him the best from here on out.”

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said Hebert was known as a hard worker.

“I worked with Mark over many, many years through my career in narcotics and coming in the department from detectives all the way up to the positions we hold now,” Blair said. “He’s a very dedicated individual, hard worker and he’d be a loss to the sheriff’s department and be a hard void to fill. And I wish him luck in his future endeavors.”

Hebert said his decision to retire was difficult.

“I announce my retirement with a heavy heart,” Hebert said in a statement Friday. “As many of you know, my wife, Jill, is battling a serious illness and as much as I love being your sheriff, I feel it is my place to spend as much time supporting and being with her at this time.

“I am grateful for the outpouring of support I have received from the people of St. Mary Parish and the dedicated members of the Sheriff’s Office, who understand and support my decision. Jill and I are very thankful for the prayers and support we have received.

“I am confident that Scott Anslum has the experience, intelligence and leadership skills to continue our work of making the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office the best in Louisiana.

" I am also confident that the entire St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office will stand with him to continue the great tradition of this office.”

The process of setting an election date to fill Hebert’s post will begin by notifying the Louisiana secretary of state that he’s stepping down, and then the governor will set the election date in line with a regularly scheduled election, according to an official with St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.