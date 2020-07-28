Sheriff: Man tried to flee deputy, dump gun

A Morgan City man is in jail after trying to flee from a St. Mary deputy before being stopped by a tree and a mailbox, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

--Chad Allen Ross Jr., 27, East Garner Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Monday on charges of failure to signal, improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A K9 deputy was assisting another deputy with a traffic stop on U.S. 90 East when he observed a vehicle traveling eastbound toward them. The vehicle changed lanes without signaling, ran up behind another vehicle, crossed the solid white shoulder line, and changed lanes again without signaling.

The K9 deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle accelerated and continued to travel at a high rate of speed. As the K9 deputy followed the vehicle he observed the driver throw what appeared to be a handgun from the vehicle. The vehicle continued to travel through Amelia and Siracusaville to Morgan City, where the it struck a tree and a mailbox before coming to a stop.

The K9 deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Ross, and a passenger. As Ross was taken into custody, another deputy located the firearm at the location where the K9 deputy saw the firearm thrown from the vehicle. Ross was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has been set at $45,500.