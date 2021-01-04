Sheriff: Man arrested in assault on his fiancé

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

A Bayou L’Ourse man faces assault charges after what deputies say was an attack on his fiancé, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.

Assumption

Falcon reported this arrest:

—Blaine Edward Parfait, 53, Aristle Road, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of false imprisonment (offender armed with a dangerous weapon), aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault and interfering with emergency communications.

On Dec. 26, deputies responded to a call for assistance related to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Aristle Road.

Deputies made contact with the suspect’s fiancé. Deputies were advised that Parfait had become violent, repeatedly striking the victim and accosting her with a knife and a gun.

Deputies identified injuries to the victim consistent with her description of events. Those injuries required medical treatment.

Additionally, Parfait hampered the ability of the victim to call for emergency assistance by disabling a telecommunications device.

Deputies recovered a firearm at the scene. Parfait had already left the area before deputies arrived.

As a result of this incident, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Parfait.

Parfait surrendered on Monday evening and was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—David M. Mire, 44, Velma Court, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday on charges of view outward or inward through windshield, switched license plate and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, and on a warrant for neglect of family.

—Meghan Lynn Cheramie, 29, Park Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and Pregabalin, and on a warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court and contempt of court.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Railroad Avenue and Halsey Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Mire along with his passenger, Cheramie. A computer check revealed the vehicle’s license plate was not the proper license plate displayed on the vehicle and Mires driver’s license was under suspension.

During the traffic stop, officers located suspected marijuana and Pregabalin, a pain medication, in Cheramie’s possession. A warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held active warrants for Cheramie and Mire.

City Court of Morgan City also held a warrant for Cheramie. Mire and Cheramie were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Matthew Jordan Graces, 30, Carter Street, Berwick, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday on charges of failure to appear to pay fines and contempt of court.

Garces was located at St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest on warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Marc Justin Rhodes, 45, Tupelo Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sixth Street and Willow Street for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Rhodes.

A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Joseph Matthew Atkins, 36, Missouri Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday on charges of turning movements required and operation a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Atkins.

A computer checked revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith reported this arrest:

—Janice Renee Carrington, 27, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of vehicle entering highway from a private road, driveway, alley, and no insurance. Carrington was released on a summons to appear March 30.

St. Martin

Sheriff Beckett Breaux reported these arrests:

—Jarica Butler, 20, Margaret Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Kirk Robinson, 48, Portage Road, Arnaudville, was arrested Thursday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of manufacture, distribution of Schedule II narcotics; possession of a firearm in committing or attempting a crime; and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

—Chelsy Champagne, 34, Raymond Street, Parks, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated battery.