Sheriff: Drugs and gun lead to arrest

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. The cases have not been settled in court.)

Staff Report

A Patterson resident was arrested by the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section on Tuesday and accused of possessing cocaine, marijuana and a firearm, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Shaljaup Williams, 30, Patterson, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of a felony, resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer by failure to identify, possession of crack cocaine, transactions involving drug proceeds, violation of the controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone), and bringing contraband into a penal institution.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—James Patrick Freifeld, 40, Berwick, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday on charges of view outward or inward through windshield obstruction, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II drugs. No bail has been set.

—Megan Elise Soulet, 30, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on a leash law charge. Soulet was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Micky Dewayne Collins, 40, Charenton, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for possession of Schedule I drugs. No bail has been set.

—Verelyn Benjamin Cannon, 61, Siracusaville, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday on charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, and violation of the uniform controlled dangerous substances law (drug-free zone).

Cannon was released on a $5,000 bond.

—Conley T. Jones, 71, Siracusaville, was arrested 5:21 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was released on a summons to appear March 30.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Kadesha Nicole Scott, 26, Barrow Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday on charges of turning movements and required signal, child passenger restraint system, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, no motor vehicle insurance, switched license plate and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Scott.

A computer check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension, and her vehicle was uninsured. Officers also learned the license plate displayed on her vehicle was a switched license plate.

During the traffic stop, Scott was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Justice Perou, 18, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

The Morgan City Police Department received a complaint of a 17-year-old runaway juvenile. Investigating officers located the runaway juvenile in the company of Perou on Chester Bowels Street.

Perou and the 17-year-old runaway juvenile were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Nicholas Anthony Feliciano, 25, Saint Clair St., Morgan City, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday on charges of illuminating devices required and possession of marijuana (first offense).

Officers observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Chester Bowles Street Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Feliciano.

During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of suspected marijuana. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported these arrests:

—Tasha Soprano, 40, Harpers Drive, Richmond, Texas, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday on warrants for the 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of battery of a dating partner, simple criminal damage to property, and theft. Soprano was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.

—Lazin McDaniel Jr., 25, of Joseph Street, Franklin, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, on the charges of resisting an officer by flight, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

McDaniel was booked, processed, and held on a $10,000 bond.

St. Martin Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Bernabe Calzoncit, 21, 28th Street, Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested Tuesday on charges of following too closely and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics.

—Celestine, Donald, 25, Sheila Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of simple burglary.