Sheriff candidates will meet for forum

Candidates for St. Mary Parish will meet in a Tuesday night Chamber of Commerce forum at the Patterson Area Civic Center.

A meet and greet starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The forum begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

The candidates for sheriff are Scott Anslum, Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, Lonnie LaBouve, Blaise W. Smith and Carl J. Thornton. The sheriff’s race is a special election to finish the term of former Sheriff Mark Hebert, who retired as sheriff at the beginning of the year citing his wife’s health. His wife died in January. The rest of Hebert’s term lasts through the end of 2019.

Another candidate forum will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Candidates for Morgan City Council District 4, St. Mary Parish coroner and school board will participate.

The District 4 city council race is to complete the term of former Councilman James Fontenot, who resigned in November 2017 due to a conflict of interest with a new job. The remainder of Fontenot’s term lasts through the end of 2020. Candidates for that race are “Steve” Domangue, John M. DuBois and Jarrod J. Wiggins.

Coroner candidates are Lianter Albert, Eric Melancon and Natchez “Trey” Morice. Former Coroner F.H. “Chip” Metz Jr. retired in May after 28 years as coroner.

Candidates for school board seats in District 1-6, 8 and 11 are unopposed. In District 7, candidates are incumbent Wayne Deslatte and Ronald Joseph. District 9 candidates are Alaina L. Black and Christie K. Dragna. District 10 candidates are Dwight D. Barbier and “C.E.” Bourg II.

On Oct. 4, the chamber will host a forum for Patterson mayoral, city council and police chief candidates from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Patterson Area Civic Center. Incumbent Mayor Rodney Grogan is running against Bealizeia “Billy” Badeaux.

Council candidates include incumbents Travis “T.D.” Darnell, John C. Rentrop, “Joe” Russo III and Sandra K. Turner. Councilman Larry Mendoza didn’t seek re-election. Other Patterson council candidates are Lee Condolle and William “Billy” Picou Jr.

Police chief candidates are James P. Carinhas, Garrett S. Grogan and Craig A. Verdine Sr. Former Police Chief Patrick LaSalle retired at the end of March after over 20 years as chief.