Sharp rise in river necessitates gate closures

Morgan City officials closed several gates along the floodwall Thursday due to a quick rise in the Atchafalaya River, Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi said. The National Weather Service website shows the river rose about 6 inches in six hours Thursday.

The Atchafalaya at Morgan City rose from 8.22 feet at 8 a.m. Thursday to 8.72 feet at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service website. The forecast showed the river should reach 9 feet later Thursday afternoon and then begin falling. Harry P Williams Memorial Airport near Patterson got almost 2 inches of rain from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday.

A south wind, high tide and rain Thursday morning contributed river rise, Grizzaffi said. Officials were planning to close the Ann Drive and Levee Road gates Thursday afternoon and close the Terrebonne Street Thursday evening. City officials tried to keep the gates open as long as possible to accommodate businesses, but had to eventually close the gates because of the rising water, Grizzaffi said.

Among the gates closed Thursday were the PMI gate and two gates behind Halliburton along Youngs Road.

Berwick officials planned to close the Texas Street gate Friday morning due to the rising water. Mayor Duval Arthur said officials would keep that gate open, if possible, but a continued south wind would likely make that closure necessary.