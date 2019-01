Reginald Weary, president of the St. Mary Chapter of the NAACP, participates in a service day to improve Roland W. Broussard Playground in Morgan City. Also pictured are Courtney Long and Danika Foley of both of Hoodstock , a local community organization. The NAACP, Hoodstock and 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish helped serve the community Monday as people celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)