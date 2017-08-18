Sentinel chicken positive for West Nile in Patterson

The LSU Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab has confirmed a West Nile-positive sentinel chicken within the city limits of Patterson, Cajun Mosquito Control said Friday in a press release.

The company is now following the CDC Expanded Transmission Protocol measures for West Nile virus in this area:

1) We encourage residents to wear insect repellent, preferably one containing DEET. Always read repellent labels carefully, especially for younger children. Also, try to wear light colored, long sleeve clothing and socks.

2) Repair or replace broken screens on windows and doors, and avoid using perfumes or colognes.

3) Residents should remove any standing water around their homes or businesses. Clogged rain gutters and pet water bowls can produce thousands of mosquitoes per week and something as small as a coke can or bottle cap can produce a brood of mosquitoes. Please remove any stagnant water.

4) Avoiding mosquitoes and their peak activity times of dusk and dawn is highly recommended, but if one must be outside, please wear a repellent.

5) In 2017, West Nile virus has now been confirmed in St. Mary, Iberia and St. Martin pParishes. Residents in these areas are being informed that there is a heightened potential for encephalitis infection within any of these locations.

6) Personal protection and yard sanitation is always recommended and encouraged.

7) During the evening hours, ULV truck-mounted sprayers will be assigned to spray the city of Patterson in an effort to reduce or maintain the vector population below critical levels as noted in the CDC Expanded Protocol measures. Spraying will be conducted for three consecutive evenings in the affected areas, weather permitting.

8) The efficacy of these truck- spraying operations will be determined through the use of Gravid Traps that are scheduled for operation immediately following the completion of the mosquito control activities. The number of mosquitoes collected will serve to quantify the adult population and provide specimens to be submitted for testing at Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab.

9) Links with helpful information are provided at cajunmosquitocontrol.com.