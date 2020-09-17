Article Image Alt Text

Senior Feeding Program distributing meals

Thu, 09/17/2020 - 11:43am

Volunteers distribute grab-and-go lunches for seniors Thursday at the AARP building on Chennault Street in Morgan City. The program, funded by the parish government and operated by the St. Mary Community Action Agency, offers seniors a prepackaged meal and a plate of fruit to supplement diets during COVID-19 restrictions. Two hundred meals were prepared. The CAA hopes to have senior feedings periodically through the end of the year.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020