Senior Feeding Program distributing meals

Volunteers distribute grab-and-go lunches for seniors Thursday at the AARP building on Chennault Street in Morgan City. The program, funded by the parish government and operated by the St. Mary Community Action Agency, offers seniors a prepackaged meal and a plate of fruit to supplement diets during COVID-19 restrictions. Two hundred meals were prepared. The CAA hopes to have senior feedings periodically through the end of the year.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker