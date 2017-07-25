Section of Karen Drive in Morgan City to close for road work

Tue, 07/25/2017 - 11:55am zachary fitzgerald
Staff Report

Work will begin on a Karen Drive road project in Morgan City late Wednesday or Thursday morning. That work will require closure of a section of Karen Drive from Justa Street to McDermott Drive, according to a city news release.

This project will consist of cracking and removing all the old cement slabs that have sunk into the ground and are causing other problems.

Karen Drive between Justa Street and McDermott Drive will be closed to all traffic with the exception of residents that live on the block.

Weather permitting, crews expect the work to take at least two weeks before the lanes can be reopened.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017