Section of Karen Drive in Morgan City to close for road work

Work will begin on a Karen Drive road project in Morgan City late Wednesday or Thursday morning. That work will require closure of a section of Karen Drive from Justa Street to McDermott Drive, according to a city news release.

This project will consist of cracking and removing all the old cement slabs that have sunk into the ground and are causing other problems.

Karen Drive between Justa Street and McDermott Drive will be closed to all traffic with the exception of residents that live on the block.

Weather permitting, crews expect the work to take at least two weeks before the lanes can be reopened.