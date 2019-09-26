Second arrest in Sunday shooting

A 20-year-old Morgan City man is the second arrest in connection with a shooting Sunday on Mallard Street in Brownell Homes, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

Mario Williams Jr., 20, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday on warrants for the charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and armed robbery with use of a firearm.

On Sunday, the Morgan City Police Department received a complaint in reference to a shooting in the area of Mallard Street. When officers arrived, they learned one victim was shot and transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered the victim was shot during the course of an armed robbery. Investigators developed Williams as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, Williams was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest. He was jailed.

On Tuesday, Deandre Paul Jackson, 19, of Lydia Street in Morgan City was arrested at 4:46 p.m. on warrants for charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and armed robbery with use of a firearm in the case.

The investigation is continuing and the public is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605 with any information.