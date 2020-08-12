Search yields drugs, weapons

A search at an Allison Street home resulted in charges against a Federal Avenue resident for possession of five drugs, including heroin, all in the presence of a firearm, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Broderick Demond Junifer, 31, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Monday on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, MDMA and crack cocaine, possession of Adderall, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serious number, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and transaction involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.

The Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division served a search warrant at an address on Allison Street with the assistance of St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

Upon execution of the search warrant, investigators came into contact with Junifer. Morgan City Police Department K-9 Lady was utilized during the search warrant to assist investigators to locate illegal narcotics. Investigators located suspected heroin, marijuana and crack cocaine packaged for sales.

Investigators located four handguns, and a computer check revealed two of the handguns were stolen. A third firearm serial number was obliterated. During the investigation, it was learned Junifer was convicted of certain felonies restricting him from possessing a firearm.

Investigators also located a large sum of money that is suspected proceeds from illegal narcotics sales. The location of the search warrant was with in a posted drug-free zone. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Skilan Ariel Gros, 26, Greenleaf Boulevard, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:21 a.m. Monday on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Officers were called to an address on Belanger Street about a person trespassing on private property. They learned Gros entered a residence without the complaints consent. She as placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—George Davidson Harvey III, 38, Cane Street, Berwick, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear.

An officer contacted a traffic stop in the area of Railroad Avenue. The driver was identified as Harvey. During the traffic stop, Harvey was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported theses arrests:

—Jarius Jarron Scoby, 22, 1 Bonvillain Street, Houma, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of marijuana. Scoby was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Terrance Cordell Mobley, 36, David Road, Patterson, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Monday on charges of improper lane use, possession of cocaine over 28 grams with intent to distribute, and second or subsequent offenses.

A K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for crossing over the solid white fog line in Baldwin and made contact with the driver, Mobley. During the investigation, K9 Chara was deployed and showed an odor response on the vehicle.

Subsequently, two cellophane bags of cocaine (approximately 59 grams) were located. Mobley was released on a $15,000 bond.