Scouts will take donations for Harvey relief

Boy Scout Troop 49 of Morgan City, Troop 41 of Patterson and Cub Scout Pack 438 of Morgan City will be collecting monetary donations Sunday for Harvey flood relief.

Local scouts will have a booth set up in front of the Greenwood Marine Management Inc building (next to the festival stage) to collect donations of cash and checks for Harvey flood relief.

All donations will become part of the Evangeline Area Council BSA flood relief efforts

Scouts will be collecting donations noon-7 p.m. Sunday.