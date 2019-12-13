School tax goes on May 9 ballot

CENTERVILLE — The St. Mary Parish School Board wants to give teachers a raise and the members want to add a new tax to do it.

On Thursday night, St. Mary Parish School Board approved a resolution calling a special election in May to levy a 0.5% sales and use tax.

The purpose is to increase teacher salaries by $3,000 per year and support personnel by $1,500 per year. A portion of the funds would be used to support the increasing demand for technology in the class-room.

“Our teachers have done an outstanding job in moving the school district forward. It is time that we pay them accordingly with a competitive salary,” said School Board President Michael Taylor.

The Louisiana Department of Education ranks St. Mary 42nd among the state’s public school systems in average teacher pay.

“Starting teacher pay falls thousands of dollars below the school systems we compete with to recruit teachers, making it difficult to entice newly certified educators to consider coming to work in St. Mary,” Taylor said.

While no word was given in opposition of giving teachers a raise, there was opposition in adding more taxes.

David Hanagriff, St. Mary Parish president, could not attend the meeting, but sent a letter that expressed his disagreement with the sales tax election the school board is proposing.

“A sales tax increase at this time would be devastating to our already fragile economy. I truly understand the reasons the board has for proposing this tax increase,” Hanagriff said. “We have incredible teachers in this parish, and they deserve to make more money, but this board should find another way to achieve this goal. …

“Part of my job as Parish President is to help grow our economy,” Hanagriff continued. “By increasing taxes of any kind right now would restrict our efforts to grow this economy.

“St. Mary Parish cannot afford new taxes at this time.”

Taylor responded to the letter by saying “public education should be the first rung in the ladder of economic growth.”

The School Board has supported the salaries of teachers and other personnel primarily through the state’s Minimum Foundation Program funding and through the proceeds of four sales tax measures passed by voters between 1965-88.

The addition of a proposed 0.5% sales tax would be the first tax proposition since 1988 to offer school system personnel a salary adjustment that is not reliant on state funding.

According to the information provided by the Louisiana Association of Tax Administrators, St. Mary is the seventh lowest parish or municipality reporting tax data on the percentage of tax collections allocated to the public school system.

“Even with the passage of this half-cent tax, St. Mary’s sales tax will be less than other communities and all of them dedicate more of their sales tax collections to education,” Taylor said. “Ironically, most people in St. Mary shop in Houma or Lafayette and pay their higher sales tax and support their teachers.”

Roland Verrett, District 11 School Board representative, was the only board member present at the meeting who voted against the resolution.

“Yes, yes, yes, the employees and system need more money to operate, but is it fair to put more taxes in this economy?” Verrett asked. “I’m saying no.

“I want you to know I’ve been a teacher all my life, I’m not voting against you, but I’m stating that right now with the situation we are facing, it is totally unjust to burden people with more taxes.”

With the exception of Verrett, the remaining board members present voted to call the election.

The resolution will appear on St. Mary ballots May 9. If the new tax passes, it will take effect July 1.

Proceeds from this tax can only be used for the teacher and other employee salaries and for technology use. There is no other use that can be made with the proceeds without further approval.

In other business at the meeting, the School Board approved the adoption of a resolution for the 2020 Census creating a Complete Count Committee.

“In an effort to build awareness of the Census and the benefits that it has for our district and the impact that we could have on participation rates,” Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said, “I am asking that you adopt a resolution that asks for the formation of a Complete Count Committee that would make the school district responsible for providing motivational efforts such as getting the word out on Facebook, or the district webpage or through the students.”

The board also approved a report presented by the Child Nutrition Committee allowing cafeteria managers to make up to 10 hours in overtime pay per month.

“With the increase in student participation in breakfast and lunch, cafeteria managers have additional work responsibilities and many managers work additional work hours to complete these tasks,” Claire Guarisco, supervisor of school food services, wrote in her report.

“Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the U.S. Department of Laborers final rule will go into effect raising the exempt salary, making cafeteria managers no longer exempt employees. This means they are not to work more than 40 hours per week without being compensated,” Guarisco said.

The board also approved the reports given by the Districts I, II and III maintenance committees requesting the consideration of funding for school entry security improvement projects.

The security improvements generally create a secure public entry for schools that directs visitors to the school office without going through areas frequented by students.

District I got the OK for security improvements for Franklin Junior High School, B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School, Franklin High School and West St. Mary High School with an approximate cost of $300,000.

District II will make security improvements for Berwick Elementary and Hattie Watts Elementary with an approximate cost of $192,000.

District III will get security improvements for J.S. Aucoin Elementary and Wyandotte Elementary with an approximate cost of $352,000.

The districts were authorized to advertise for bids for these jobs.