School board looks ahead to summer

CENTERVILLE — As the school year comes to a close, the St. Mary Parish School Board focused on recognition and projects to occur to prepare for the new school year during their monthly meeting Thursday.

The school board meeting opened with congratulations for the graduating classes of 2017.

The approved the early release of high school students after final exams on May 23 and May 24 because the required amount of instruction time will have been exceeded.

In addition, the board approved funding for projects for J.S. Aucion Elementary, Patterson Junior High, and Centerville High School. J.S. Aucoin Elementary was allocated $40,000 to replace the walk-in freezer for the next school year.

The board approved the purchase of new cafeteria tables for Patterson Junior High at an estimated cost of $76,000 that would be funded by private bonds. The Senior Beta Club of Centerville High School was approved funding to cover the cost of six students going to compete at the National Beta Club Convention on June 28 to July 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Also Thursday, Superintendent Leonard Armato said summer school will begin May 30 and last until June 27. Only fourth- and eighth- graders who failed language arts or math on the LEAP are required to attend. However, there will be no summer retesting of the LEAP during summer school.

For more information, please contact St. Mary Parish School Board at 337-836-9661