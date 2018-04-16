The Daily Review/Bill Decker
The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized its Students of the Month at Thursday’s meeting in Centerville. They are, from left: fifth-grader Tyler Green of Centerville Elementary; fifth-grader Keaton Chaisson; and eighth-grader Jamari Francis of Patterson Elementary and Junior High School. Not pictured is senior Raelyn Nicole Dupre of West St. Mary High.

The St. Mary Parish School Board also recognized its Employees of the Month. They are, from left: Angela Brinkley, curriculum facilitator at Centerville Elementary; teacher Marie Matthews of Patterson Junior High; and Carey Martin, counselor at West St. Mary High.

School board honors students, employees

Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:11am Anonymous

