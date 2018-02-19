The Daly Review/Bill Decker
Eighth-grader Kaitlyn Waguespack was recognized Feb. 8 at the St. Mary Parish School Board meeting as the Morgan City Junior High Student of the Year. Standing behind her are father Noah Waguespack, mother Kristin Waguespack and Principal Joseph Stadalis.
Fifth-grader Kelsey Brianne August was recognized as Raintree Elementary's Student of the Year. She's shown with mother Bethany Burrell, father Kerry August Sr. and Principal Donald Sanders III.
The school board's Students of the Month, also recognized Feb. 8, are fifth-grader Bailey Womack of Bayou Vista Elementary, senior Zachary Burke of Patterson High and eighth-grader Lanie Senette of Centerville Junior High.
The school board's Employees of the Month are, from left: fourth-grade English-language arts teacher Ronica LaPoint of Bayou Vista Elementary, math teacher Catherine Vernon of Patterson High and Mark Millet, junior high physical education teacher and football coach at Centerville Junior High.
School board honors students, employees
Students and employees were recognized at the Feb. 8 St. Mary Parish School Board meeting.